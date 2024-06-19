SCCL receives ‘Best IT Services Company Award’

In yet another distinguished achievement, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received the ‘Best IT Services Company Award’, instituted by Express Computer company in the enterprise application category, at the national level.

The award was presented to the SCCL, the government coal company, at a ceremony held in Jaipur of Rajasthan on Sunday night, according to a press release. The award was in recognition of the SCCL’s extensive use of information technology in the Employee Personal Information System and digitisation of employee records. The SCCL earned the unique distinction of being the first coal company in the country to implement the ‘Enterprise Resource Planning Software’.

The SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Balram congratulated the IT wing of the SCCL and renewed his appeal to make SCCL a ‘paperless company’.

