SCCL plans pumped storage hydel project on experimental basis

As part of its renewed thrust on harnessing renewable energy, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is mulling setting up a pumped storage hydro-electric project at Jawahar Khani open cast project in Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on an experimental basis.

The initiative forms the crux of a slew of ambitious projects lined up by the government coal company to leverage non-renewable energy sources to meet rising energy demand and ensure sustainable development. These projects include new floating solar power plants on reservoirs and small hydropower sources in the coal belt. These initiatives are aimed at augmenting the production of renewable energy by making use of some of the closed OCPs, and renewable energy sources.

A plan is on the anvil to set up a geo-thermal power station of 200 megawatt capacity in collaboration with a central public sector undertaking to tap hot water springs in Manuguru coal mining area to give a fillip to production of renewable energy, SCCL sources said. The SCCL officials held a meeting with the engineers of a consultation company in the SCCL head office in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the pre-feasibility report prepared by the firm on the proposed pumped storage hydel project at Jawahar Khani OCP.

SCCL Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao and General Manager (CPP) A Ravi Kumar among others attended the meeting.