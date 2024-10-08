SCCL planning diversification into lithium mining, green hydrogen and others for sustainable future: Bhatti

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Government is planning to develop Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) into a top-notch company with diversification into new areas such as green energy and exploration of other minerals, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also handles the portfolio of Energy and Finance.

Participating in the disbursement of cheques pertaining to bonus, a share of the company’s profits for 2023-24, to Singareni workers and employees here on Monday (October 7, 2024), he said the company would give higher impetus on establishing green energy plants in the empty spaces of Singareni mines areas. He stated that the workers and employees would be paid a total of ₹1,261 crore in the form of bonus in profit , Deepavali bonus and festival advance this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He announced setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools in the the Singareni areas, one each in every Assembly Constituency. Besides, a super speciality hospital would also be established for the benefit of the company employees.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and P. Srinivasa Reddy, MLAs K. Sambasiva Rao, G. Vinod, G. Vivek, K. Premsagar Rao, M.S. Raj Thakur, K. Kanakaiah, M. Rahamayi, G. Satyanarayana Rao, recognised trade union leaders and Singareni officials headed by chairman and managing director N. Balaram participated in the event.

Mr. Vikramarka said awareness meetings along with dinner/lunch in all mines on improving the production and productivity would be held on October 11. He stated that the company was keeping a share of the profits for business expansion and diversification activities including entry into new areas in partnership with overseas companies for sustainability of the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in the annals of the company, even the contract workers were being paid ₹5,000 each out of the profits. He explained that on average, every worker would get ₹1.9 lakh as a bonus in profits this year, another ₹93,750 each as a Deepavali bonus (₹375 crore) and ₹25,000 each festival advance (₹90 crore). The festival advance was already paid on October 3, he noted.

Keeping in mind the reducing reserves of coal, the company was planning diversification into lithium mining, green hydrogen, pumped hydel generation besides thermal and solar power plants for a sustainable future, he stated.

According to CMD Mr. Balaram, Side Discharge Loader operator in the Srirampur Area A. Srinivas got the highest bonus of ₹3,24,150 as he worked for 304 days in 2023-24 followed by ₹3.10 lakh to Jessi Raj and M. Tirupati ₹3 lakh. A few contract workers were also issued cheques for ₹5,000 each as bonus on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.