SCCL officers urge Telangana CMO to clear performance pay

‘About 2,300 serving and retired officers waiting for PRP’

The Singareni branch of Coal Mines Officers Association of India (CMOAI) has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to clear the file pertaining to their performance related payment (PRP) for the year 2019-20.

General secretary of the association N.V. Rajasekhar Rao said on Friday that the file pertaining to their PRP for 2019-20 was in the Chief Minister’s Office awaiting clearance. Along with the president of the association J. Ramesh and vice president S.K. Saleem, he submitted a representation to the Principal Secretary in the CMO S. Narsinga Rao.

Mr. Rajasekhar Rao said that about 2,300 serving and some retired officers were waiting for the PRP. He stated that the Coal India Ltd has paid the PRP for 2019-20 to its officers on February 15. Mr. Narsinga Rao assured the CMOAI functionaries that he would pursue the matter.

SCCL MoU with SBI

Meanwhile, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India on Friday for increase in the accidental insurance cover from the present ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh to every Singareni employee having a corporate salary account with the bank. The MoU was signed in the presence of SCCL Director (Finance) N. Balaram and Chief General Manager of SBI regional head office Kothi Amit Jingran.

Pension issue

On the other hand, Singareni Retired Employees’ Association has requested the Central and State Governments to revise their pension (pension of all the public sector coal companies) as it has not been revised since 1998, from when the Coal Mines Pension Fund (CMPF) Act is being implemented.

President of the Hyderabad unit of the association D. Ramchander Rao said in a statement that the retired coal employees were getting a meagre ₹600 pension per month under the CMPF Act and about 15 lakh retired employees of coal companies were suffering due to non-revision of the pension after giving away all their productive life to the development of coal companies.