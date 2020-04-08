SCCL miner goes missing in UG mine

A coal miner of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is feared missing from the underground mine at GDK 11 incline in RG-1 area since the first shift on Tuesday. He was not traced till Wednesday evening. Mine acting pump operator Kodem Sanjeev went into the mine on Tuesday morning to switch on the motor at 11th seam and one dip, and did not return. The officials after searching for him in the entire mine area, pressed into service rescue teams.

The fellow miners complain that there was no adequate ventilation at the work area where they were working for the excavation of the coal.

Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander and municipal chairman Anil Kumar rushed to the mine area and inquired about the rescue operations with the Singareni officials.

The trade union leaders allege that no adequate safety measures are being adopted by the Singareni management.