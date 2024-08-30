SCCL launch programme to skill unemployed youth in Telangana

Government-owned coal mining company Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has established a skill development centre in Godavarikhani to train unemployed youth from the coal belt. It will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on August 31. The initiative was taken up in association with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Hyderabad to provide skill-oriented training to local unemployed youth, SCCL sources said. The centre will offer courses in such subjects as solar, drone and cell phone technician, two-wheeler mechanic and DTP operator.