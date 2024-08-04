ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL inks tripartite MoU for Godavari Geothermal Energy Project

Published - August 04, 2024 12:28 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the State-owned coal company, inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TGREDCO) for Godavari Geothermal Energy Project.

The MoU has been signed for exploration and development of the Manuguru Geothermal Field in Pranahita Godavari (PG) basin in Telangana through collaboration, SCCL sources said. It will help promote renewable energy generation by effectively utilising hot water springs of the coal belt of Manuguru area. The collaborative effort is expected to transform Manuguru into a major geothermal energy hub in the country.

The SCCL has already set up a 20 kW geothermal power plant, funded by the Union Ministry of Coal, at Pagideru village in Manuguru mandal on experimental basis. According to SCCL sources, a recent survey conducted by a leading scientific agency revealed that the Pagideru hot spring site has the potential to generate 122 MW geothermal energy.

The MoU was signed by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram, ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat, and TGREDCO General Manager Satya Varaprasad at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

