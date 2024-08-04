GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCCL inks tripartite MoU for Godavari Geothermal Energy Project

Published - August 04, 2024 12:28 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the State-owned coal company, inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TGREDCO) for Godavari Geothermal Energy Project.

The MoU has been signed for exploration and development of the Manuguru Geothermal Field in Pranahita Godavari (PG) basin in Telangana through collaboration, SCCL sources said. It will help promote renewable energy generation by effectively utilising hot water springs of the coal belt of Manuguru area. The collaborative effort is expected to transform Manuguru into a major geothermal energy hub in the country.

The SCCL has already set up a 20 kW geothermal power plant, funded by the Union Ministry of Coal, at Pagideru village in Manuguru mandal on experimental basis. According to SCCL sources, a recent survey conducted by a leading scientific agency revealed that the Pagideru hot spring site has the potential to generate 122 MW geothermal energy.

The MoU was signed by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram, ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat, and TGREDCO General Manager Satya Varaprasad at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.