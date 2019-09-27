SCCL gets another coal block in Odisha

As part of its expansion plans, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has been allotted New Patrapada coal block in Odisha by the Ministry of Coal recently.

The New Patrapada coal block has reserves three times greater than in the Naini coal block allotted to SCCL earlier and which is in the process of getting clearances for taking up mining, at least by the end of 2021. Against the reserves of 350 million tonnes in Naini block, the New Patrapada block has 1,040 million tons of reserves and seen as a “great future to SCCL”.

According to Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar, the New Patrapad coal block provides an opportunity to extract 20 million tonnes of coal annually against the SCCL’s present production of 68 million tons a year from its 48 mines in operation. The newly-allotted coal block is located in Chandipada tahsil of Odisha and is about 15 km away from Naini block.

On commencement of production, New Patrapada is expected to be among one of the top coal blocks in the country in terms of production. It is stated that the New Patrapada was is a combination of three blocks. “Taking into consideration the efficiency and experience of Singareni, the Coal Ministry has decided to allot three blocks which are close to Patrapada block. Anli block is in the vicinity of 15 km from Patrapada block and another block is 5 km to its east and three have been allotted as combined New Patrapada block”, SCCL officials said.

Giving details of the new coal block, the Singareni officials stated that New Patrapada is spread over 3,108 hectares in an area of 31 square km.

The Singareni management has plans to start extraction of coal along with that in Naini block by the end of 2021 and as the first step, permissions for exploration have already been secured. Coal extraction permissions would be acquired after getting exploration permission at two more places.

Strategies for future

As part of its long term plans, the Singareni management has decided to increase coal production from the present 68 million tons to 100 million tons over the next seven years. But due to the decrease of coal reserves in the outer layers of the existing mines, the costs of extraction have been on the rise. Accordingly, Singareni is trying to acquire new coal blocks in other States, the officials said.

It is stated that Singareni has requested the Coal Ministry to allot, New Patrapada, Bijahan, Jam, Mahanadi, Radhikapur east and Radhikapur west blocks along with Naini block. The company is hopeful that it would get allotment of other blocks too since Naini and New Patrapada have been already allotted. Singareni is hopeful that cost of caol production would come down to ₹800 per ton with the operation of new coal blocks from the present ₹2,000.