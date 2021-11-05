SCCL gears up to ramp up production

KARIMNAGAR

05 November 2021 19:33 IST

Action plan drawn up to achieve year’s coal mining target

Aiming to surpass the annual coal production target in the current fiscal, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has rolled out an action plan to scale-up coal production by optimally utilising the state-of-the-art technologies like continuous miners to produce around 330 lakh tonnes of coal by March 31, 2022.

Against the stipulated production target of 680 lakh tonnes (68 million tonnes) for 2021-22, the government-owned coal mining giant produced 352 lakh tonnes of coal in the last seven months ending October in this financial year, SCCL sources said.

The SCCL registered a growth of 60% in coal production as compared to the same period last year.

The coal output during the corresponding period of previous year was a meagre 220 lakh tonnes. This was largely due to the disruption in coal production caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

About 367 lakh tonnes of coal was transported by the company in the last seven months, registering a growth of 68% on the coal dispatches front and ensuring uninterrupted supply of coal to the thermal power stations as per the fuel supply agreements (FSA), SCCL sources said.

The SCCL has set in motion an action plan to ramp up coal production and dispatches area-wise in the SCCL coal fields within the next five months to surpass the annual production target.

The plan of action envisages maximising the use of the modern machinery such as the remote-controlled continuous miners presently installed in PVK-5 incline and Kondapuram underground coal mines in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and GDK-11 incline and Vakilpalli underground coal mines in Peddapalli district.

Special focus has been laid on enhancing coal production in the Adriyala longwall project, considered as the country’s largest mechanised underground mine, in Peddapalli district to help achieve maximum productivity in compliance with safety standards.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar recently reviewed the action plan with the SCCL directors and the general managers of 11 areas of the company via a videoconference from the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Outlining the strategies for augmenting the coal production and dispatches, he called upon all the Singarenians to strive assiduously to catapult the company to surpass the set targets of coal production and dispatches by the end of this fiscal.

He highlighted the focus points listed in the action plan such as ensuring dispatch of coal to the tune of 2.05 lakh tonnes per day and ramping up production to produce 330 lakh tonnes of coal in the remaining period of the present financial year to exceed the overall annual output target.