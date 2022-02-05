SCCL executive is director in Coal Ministry

Coal Mines Officers Association felicitating M. Venkateshwarlu, appointed director in Coal Ministry in Hyderabad on Saturday

HYDERABAD

05 February 2022 23:11 IST

A senior executive of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Deputy General Manager (Marketing) M. Venkateshwarlu has been appointed director (technical) in the Nominated Authority of the Ministry of Coal.

UPSC interview

According to officials of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Mr. Venkateshwarlu has been selected to the post in the Mininstry in the interview that was held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently.

The orders of his appointment as sent by the Coal Ministry were handed over to him by General Manager (Marketing) of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd K. Ravishanker in Singareni Collieries Company corporate office here on Saturday.

‘An inspiration’

Complimenting Mr. Venkateshwarlu on his elevation, Mr. Ravishanker wished him to play a significant role in taking key decision in the coal sector and reach greater heights in his career.

A felicitation meeting was also organised by the coal mines officers association. General secretary of the association N.V. Rajasekhar Rao said the achievement of Mr. Venkateshwarlu would be an inspiration to young executives in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd .

Deputy General Manager M S. Sanjay, Chief Liaisoning Officer B. Mahesh and others participated in the felicitation of Mr. Venkateshwarlu.