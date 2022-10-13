SCCL division figures again in meeting of TS, AP convened by Union Home Secretary

AP says SCCL has interests in successor State and hence, is an inter-State company, while Telangana refutes the claim

AP says SCCL has interests in successor State and hence, is an inter-State company, while Telangana refutes the claim

The deep differences over the division of public sector mining company Singareni Collieries Company Limited between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued to figure in the bilateral meetings between the two Telugu States convened by the Union government.

The issue appeared to have been settled as per Schedule XII of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, which laid down that 51 per cent of the SCCL will be with Telangana and the balance 49 per cent with the Central government. But, representatives of Andhra Pradesh reiterated their claim that SCCL should be bifurcated between the two States as it had assets in the successor State.

During the recent meeting convened by the Union Home Secretary, they informed that two coal blocks were allotted to SCCL in 2014 in West Godavari and Krishna districts and this was confirmed by the Ministry of Coal in a reply to the Parliament. As SCCL possesses interest in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh, it would become an inter-State company and should be divisible between the two States as a Schedule IX company.

The Telangana representatives, however, strongly objected to the demand claiming that there was a specific provision under Section 92 (Schedule XII) of the Act related to division of SCCL. Therefore, the specific provision would prevail over the generic provisions in the Act.

SCCL had a subsidiary company, Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Limited and the only division that was to be done was that of equity of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The Home Secretary desired that the Ministry of Coal might be consulted on the issue and if required, the opinion of AG could be obtained again based on the current facts.