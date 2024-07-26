SCCL CMD requests ESIC DG to set up ESI hospitals in Telangana’s coal belt

Chairman and Managing Director of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N Balram has requested the Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamal Kishore Soan to set up ESI hospitals in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mancherial districts to extend medical services in Telangana’s coal belt.

Mr. Balram met the ESIC Director General in New Delhi on Thursday evening, SCCL sources said.

He explained to him about the medical services being provided by the State-owned SCCL to around 25,000 contract workers in the coal belt spread in six districts of Telangana.

Mr. Balram apprised him of the need for extending the medical services to the family members of the contract workers.

He assured him that the SCCL management will extend its full cooperation in providing quarters for setting up of ESI hospitals in the coal belt.

Sources added that the ESIC DG assured to examine the proposal to set up ESI dispensaries initially and to upgrade the facilities into hospitals as per requirements.

