SCCL CMD awarded IIIE’s Performance Excellence Award for 2024

The Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) awarded the Performance Excellence Award-2024 to N. Balram, chairman and managing director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in recognition of his outstanding leadership in steering the State-owned coal mining giant on the path of progress.

The SCCL director (Operations, Personnel) S.V.K. Srinivas received the award on behalf of Mr. Balram at the 24th national-level CEOs’ conference held in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Friday night, according to a press release.

The SCCL achieved a record coal production and dispatches of 700 lakh tonnes and a turnover of ₹35,700 crore during 2023-24 financial year.