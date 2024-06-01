GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

SCCL CMD awarded IIIE’s Performance Excellence Award for 2024

Published - June 01, 2024 09:48 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) awarded the Performance Excellence Award-2024 to N. Balram, chairman and managing director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in recognition of his outstanding leadership in steering the State-owned coal mining giant on the path of progress.

The SCCL director (Operations, Personnel) S.V.K. Srinivas received the award on behalf of Mr. Balram at the 24th national-level CEOs’ conference held in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Friday night, according to a press release.

The SCCL achieved a record coal production and dispatches of 700 lakh tonnes and a turnover of ₹35,700 crore during 2023-24 financial year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.