Telangana | SCCL CMD Sridhar asked to report to GAD

January 02, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Extension of Mr. Sridhar’s tenure as CMD expired on Dec 31

The Hindu Bureau

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Sridhar | Photo Credit: File | MOHAMMED YOUSUF

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director (CMD), N. Sridhar, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department on completion of his tenure as the CMD of the public sector mining company.

The term of extension of Mr. Sridhar as the SCCL CMD expired on December 31,2023 and he had accordingly been asked to report to the GAD for further posting. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in the order issued in this regard, said SCCL director (finance) N. Balram had been placed in full additional charge of the post of Singareni CMD till further orders.

The 1997 batch IAS officer, Mr. Sridhar served as CMD of SCCL for nine years; he was appointed to the post in December, 2014 - a few months after formation of the State - and continued as the SCCL CMD till end of the previous year.

