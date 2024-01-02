GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | SCCL CMD Sridhar asked to report to GAD

Extension of Mr. Sridhar’s tenure as CMD expired on Dec 31

January 02, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Sridhar

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N. Sridhar | Photo Credit: File | MOHAMMED YOUSUF

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director (CMD), N. Sridhar, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department on completion of his tenure as the CMD of the public sector mining company.

The term of extension of Mr. Sridhar as the SCCL CMD expired on December 31,2023 and he had accordingly been asked to report to the GAD for further posting. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in the order issued in this regard, said SCCL director (finance) N. Balram had been placed in full additional charge of the post of Singareni CMD till further orders.

Related Topics

Telangana / coal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.