SCCL, cement industry review coal supply situation

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has agreed to hold quarterly interaction with the Cement Manufacturers’ Association, allowing both sides to review the supply side situation and boost offtake by the cement industry.

The decision came during a meeting convened by the CMA with senior officials of the SCCL here on Tuesday. The meeting witnessed commitment from the two sides to work towards improving the offtake of coal by the cement industry. Senior officials of the SCCL responded to a range of queries from the cement industry concerning quality, timely supplies and third-party inspection methodologies.

The CMA, according to a press release, felt reassured by the positive response from SCCL Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn and Deputy General Manager (Marketing) N.V. Rajasekhar Rao. Chairman of CMA committee on energy and fuel Sathia Raj said that SCCL had been customer-centric and attentive to the feedback received from the industry. The association was reassured by the productive and candid interaction with the public sector coal miner and there was an intent on both sides to overcome the pain points to ensure better offtake of quality coal by the industry, the release added.