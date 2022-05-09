SCCL bags IIIE excellence award

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has bagged the performance excellence award given by the Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) for the 2021-22 year for adopting new technologies in coal mining for higher production and taking up welfare measures for employees.

The award was received by Deputy General Manager (IE) N. Bhaskar Rao at the 22 nd Chief Executive Officers meet held at Goa from May 6 to 8. According to the company officials, about 30 organisations such as Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Nyveli Lignite Corporation, ISRO, ONGC, Tata Motors competed for the award.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic impact, Singareni could achieve 65 million tonnes of coal production and ₹26,000 crore turnover during 2021-22. The meet complimented the company for meeting the energy needs, particularly in the South, by improving use of machinery, utilising human resources and technology properly for improving the production.