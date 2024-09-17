ADVERTISEMENT

SCCL aims ₹ 60,000 crore turnover in 5 years with expansion plans

Published - September 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd CMD N. Balaram at the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is planning to achieve ₹60,000 crore turnover in the next five years from ₹37,500 crore turnover it has achieved in 2023-24, with business expansion and diversification.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Balaram said here on Tuesday after unfurling the national flag as part of the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations that the company was planning to diversify its business with the cooperation of the State government by taking up solar power generation in Rajasthan, pumped storage hydro-electric generation in the closed/abandoned opencast mines.

Further, the company was planning to expand its existing thermal power plant with 2x600 megawatt capacity by adding a unit with 800 MW capacity, setting up 2x800 MW thermal power plant near its Naini coal block in Odisha, setting up 800 MW capacity floating solar power plants, a green hydrogen plant and a battery storage system for sustainable future of the company, Mr. Balaram said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He stated that over 50% of the company’s workforce was youth and the company could supply coal to its clients at a competitive price and reduce burden on power consumers by improving productivity and quality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US