GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCCL aims ₹ 60,000 crore turnover in 5 years with expansion plans

Published - September 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Singareni Collieries Company Ltd CMD N. Balaram at the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd CMD N. Balaram at the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is planning to achieve ₹60,000 crore turnover in the next five years from ₹37,500 crore turnover it has achieved in 2023-24, with business expansion and diversification.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Balaram said here on Tuesday after unfurling the national flag as part of the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations that the company was planning to diversify its business with the cooperation of the State government by taking up solar power generation in Rajasthan, pumped storage hydro-electric generation in the closed/abandoned opencast mines.

Further, the company was planning to expand its existing thermal power plant with 2x600 megawatt capacity by adding a unit with 800 MW capacity, setting up 2x800 MW thermal power plant near its Naini coal block in Odisha, setting up 800 MW capacity floating solar power plants, a green hydrogen plant and a battery storage system for sustainable future of the company, Mr. Balaram said.

He stated that over 50% of the company’s workforce was youth and the company could supply coal to its clients at a competitive price and reduce burden on power consumers by improving productivity and quality.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.