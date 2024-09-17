SCCL aims ₹ 60,000 crore turnover in 5 years with expansion plans

HYDERABAD

The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is planning to achieve ₹60,000 crore turnover in the next five years from ₹37,500 crore turnover it has achieved in 2023-24, with business expansion and diversification.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Balaram said here on Tuesday after unfurling the national flag as part of the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ celebrations that the company was planning to diversify its business with the cooperation of the State government by taking up solar power generation in Rajasthan, pumped storage hydro-electric generation in the closed/abandoned opencast mines.

Further, the company was planning to expand its existing thermal power plant with 2x600 megawatt capacity by adding a unit with 800 MW capacity, setting up 2x800 MW thermal power plant near its Naini coal block in Odisha, setting up 800 MW capacity floating solar power plants, a green hydrogen plant and a battery storage system for sustainable future of the company, Mr. Balaram said.

He stated that over 50% of the company’s workforce was youth and the company could supply coal to its clients at a competitive price and reduce burden on power consumers by improving productivity and quality.