SCB MLA Lasya Nanditha accident case: Tipper driver taken into custody for withholding information

March 02, 2024 - HYDERABAD

The Patancheru police of Sangareddy identified a heavy duty dumper truck in which the SUV of SCB MLA Lasya Nanditha crashed into. Officials took the driver into custody for withholding information related to the incident.

The Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Nanditha was sitting in the second row passenger seat while her personal assistant Akash was driving the SUV when they met with a mishap on the morning of February 23. The accident was reported on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Sultanpur, Patancheru. While Nanditha succumbed on the spot, Akash escaped with injuries.

Officials from the Sangareddy police on Friday explained that the SUV dashed into the tipper from the left side. “The impact of the collision can be seen in the SUV’s left side and the lorry’s right side. However, this is not a ‘crime vehicle’ which caused the mishap leading to her death. The driver is taken into custody after gathering technical evidence in the case for not coming forward with his involvement that morning,” said the officials.

