ADVERTISEMENT

Scattered rainfall on Tuesday morning brings relief to scorched Telangana

May 07, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Some parts of Telangana received scattered rainfall on Tuesday morning. File photo of commuters on the Nayani Narashimha Reddy elevated corridor in the rain on December 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Rangareddy, Bhongir, Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Nalgonda and Suryapet were some of the districts that received scattered rainfall on Tuesday morning bringing some relief to citizens. The outlying areas of Hyderabad too received scattered rainfall. Dilsukhnagar, Kapra, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Asifnagar were some of the areas in the southern part of Hyderabad that received rainfall up to 3 mm according to the data maintained by Planning Department of Telangana state. The rain brought substantial relief from the scorching heat that saw the mercury breaching 44° Celsius mark over the past few weeks.

Telangana to have above normal rainfall during monsoon, says IMD

Weather prediction for Hyderabad

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of “moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 27°C respectively.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US