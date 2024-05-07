May 07, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rangareddy, Bhongir, Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Nalgonda and Suryapet were some of the districts that received scattered rainfall on Tuesday morning bringing some relief to citizens. The outlying areas of Hyderabad too received scattered rainfall. Dilsukhnagar, Kapra, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, Goshamahal, Asifnagar were some of the areas in the southern part of Hyderabad that received rainfall up to 3 mm according to the data maintained by Planning Department of Telangana state. The rain brought substantial relief from the scorching heat that saw the mercury breaching 44° Celsius mark over the past few weeks.

Weather prediction for Hyderabad

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of “moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 27°C respectively.”

