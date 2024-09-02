ADVERTISEMENT

Scattered rain in Hyderabad on Monday

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The city experienced scattered rains at a few locations on Monday, after two days of incessant showers. The maximum rainfall was 13.3 millimetres recorded at Nagole by 8 p.m., followed by Jeedimetla at 7.8 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

With holiday declared for schools and majority of the office goers working from home, the roads and metro rail did not experience much traffic.

GHMC authorities kept a close watch on the weather, and alerted people to stay indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the control room and enquired about rainfall statistics, complaint resolution and water levels in major lakes and reservoirs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said the city received only moderate rains, with nine centimetres of maximum rainfall in 48 hours. GHMC nevertheless kept the static emergency teams and disaster response forces on the field.

While water in Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs is well within the full tank level, Hussainsagar is steadily discharging surplus water into the Musi river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US