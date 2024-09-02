Scattered rain in Hyderabad on Monday

The city experienced scattered rains at a few locations on Monday, after two days of incessant showers. The maximum rainfall was 13.3 millimetres recorded at Nagole by 8 p.m., followed by Jeedimetla at 7.8 mm.

With holiday declared for schools and majority of the office goers working from home, the roads and metro rail did not experience much traffic.

GHMC authorities kept a close watch on the weather, and alerted people to stay indoors.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the control room and enquired about rainfall statistics, complaint resolution and water levels in major lakes and reservoirs.

She said the city received only moderate rains, with nine centimetres of maximum rainfall in 48 hours. GHMC nevertheless kept the static emergency teams and disaster response forces on the field.

While water in Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs is well within the full tank level, Hussainsagar is steadily discharging surplus water into the Musi river.