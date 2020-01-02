Scared of getting caught for carrying ganja, man rams SUV into SI

Fear of getting caught for carrying ganja, an engineering student driving an SUV hit Nawabpet sub-inspector at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Vikarabad DSP A. Sanjeev Rao, the accident took place around 2 a.m. when the accused Imran Ali Khan (22) and his three friends -- Naveen, Anwar and Sameer-- from Tolichowki in Hyderabad, were on their way to Kotepally dam to watch sunrise.

When they reached Ananthagiri, Imran spotted a police checking team and got scared, as they were carrying ganja stuffed in cigarettes, he said. “Soon, he took a reverse turn and proceeded after switching off the headlights. He did not notice SI N Krishna standing before the checking point and mowed him down in the dark,” Mr. Kumar said.

The impact of the accident was such, Mr. Krishna suffered a fracture and was taken to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to the KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

A case under Section 338 ( Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 307 (attempt to murder), and relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the youngsters.

Confirming that none of the four youngsters were under the influence of alcohol, Mr. Kumar said that on Wednesday night the accused rented the self-drive car from Royal Cars in Shaikpet and proceeded towards Kotepally.

Meanwhile, doctors at KIMS said the SI suffered injuries on the left thigh and soft tissue injuries to the right leg and near the right eyebrow. “Though his condition is stable, his left thigh fracture needs major surgery and will need intra-medullary nailing (insertion of rod),” said Dr. I.V. Reddy, consultant orthopaedics and trauma surgeon.