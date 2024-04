April 29, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) have registered a case after scammers used the photographs of Chief Secretary of the State A. Santhi Kumari for the display picture of a WhatsApp account, which they used to make phone calls. Police said the calls came from the mobile number +977-984-4013103 (country code of Nepal). “A complaint was lodged with the cybercrime wing of the TSCSB against unidentified perpetrators,” said a TSCSB official, adding that a probe is on to find them.