Scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro a shot in Ishaanvi’s arm

It was a unique way of building a child’s confidence! Well, parents Srikanth Boddu and Sonia Boddu of the 11-year-old girl, Ishaanvi, a sixth standard student of Abhaya School in Kompally, decided to make her scale Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania recently, one of the seven summits in the world, at 5,895m (19,340ft) with five ecological zones.

Reason? “She was low in confidence. Academics-wise a bit weak. Essentially, we wanted to build her confidence that is very important to do anything in life,” says proud mother Sonia, an entrepreneur from Jeedimetla.

And, it was obviously not an easy journey. First, the child was made to jog around KBR Park for four km daily and she eventually pushed it to 16 km daily to be prepared for the Kilimanjaro trip.

No doubt, the journey was at a price — ₹12 lakh to be precise, for Ishaanvi. But, the best part was the way she responded to the parents’ call.

But, why Kilimanjaro? “It was a perfect option as it didn’t require special training but focussing on patience, determination and long hours of walking. Of course, it was extremely cold,” says the mother.

What is the big change now? “The confidence level is up and she herself is volunteering for more challenges in life and in academics. This is exactly what we were looking for,” says Sonia.

“For our Tanzanian guide Jonas Rutta, who himself climbed Kilimanjaro more than 350 times, Ishaanvi is the youngest mountaineer in his career,” she points out proudly.

Interestingly, the city girl preferred the eight-day Lemosho route, which is said to be the longest to acclimatize to the altitude.

Like all the children of her age, there was a phase during the journey when Ishaanvi did break down, wanting to see her mother. But, she somehow mustered enough courage to keep going and realise the goal even as her toes and fingers froze in extremely cold conditions as she scaled the summit Uhuru peak.

“We need to understand that every child is special and will definitely excel in one of the skills that we parents somehow never notice,” signs off a visibly elated mother.