Telangana

SC upholds jail term for adulteration of dal

Complainant contested lower court sentence

One Gangishetty Srinivas was imposed one year imprisonment and a penalty of ₹ 3,000 for adulterating Bengalgram dal. According to Food Safety Officer G. Ravinder Rao, the accused has was awarded the punishment by lower court but he had approached the High Court and Supreme Court. Both the courts rejected the appeal and up held the lower court judgement. Mr. Srinivas was sent to jail on Tuesday.

Telangana
