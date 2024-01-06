SC to hear in February Revanth Reddy appeal in cash-for-vote case

January 06, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear in February an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to quash a criminal trial against him in the 2015 cash-for-vote case.

Mr. Reddy has challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court before which the proceedings are pending.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the hearing when informed about a bereavement in the family of one of the lawyers in the case.

The State High Court had dismissed Mr. Reddy’s challenge to the jurisdiction of the trial court in 2021.

He was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in May 2015 in the case. He was a Telugu Desam Party MLA at the time.

The allegations against Mr. Reddy involve the bribing of Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections. Apart from Mr. Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others.

