GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC to hear in February Revanth Reddy appeal in cash-for-vote case

The Telangana Chief Minister has challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court before which the proceedings are pending

January 06, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The SC decided to hear in February an appeal by Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to quash a criminal trial against him in the 2015 cash-for-vote case. File photo

The SC decided to hear in February an appeal by Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy to quash a criminal trial against him in the 2015 cash-for-vote case. File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear in February an appeal by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to quash a criminal trial against him in the 2015 cash-for-vote case.

Mr. Reddy has challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court before which the proceedings are pending.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna adjourned the hearing when informed about a bereavement in the family of one of the lawyers in the case.

The State High Court had dismissed Mr. Reddy’s challenge to the jurisdiction of the trial court in 2021.

He was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in May 2015 in the case. He was a Telugu Desam Party MLA at the time.

The allegations against Mr. Reddy involve the bribing of Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections. Apart from Mr. Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.