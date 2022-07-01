SC, ST govt. doctors demand seniority for DME, DPH posts

Members of Telangana SC and ST Government Doctors’ Welfare Association demanded that senior doctors from the communities should also be appointed as Director of Medical Education (DME), and Director of Public Health (DPH).

Pointing out that people who are ineligible in terms of seniority have been appointed as in-charge DME, and in-charge DPH, they alleged discrimination against SC and ST government doctors in the State, as they are not appointed for the posts despite being seniors in list.

President of the association B. Babu Rao said that though they have represented the issue with the Chief Secretary, Governor, and a few ministers, it was not addressed yet.

“If our demands are not met, we will intensify our agitation,” he said at a press conference held at the Indian Medical Association office in Koti on Thursday.

He also listed out a number of doctors from the communities who are seniors in the list and eligible to hold the posts of DME, DPH. Dr. Babu Rao said that when they have approached the government after appointment of in-charge DME, they were assured that the appointment was only for a few months, and that Departmental Promotion Committee would be formed, and a person would be appointed to the post based on seniority.

Other members of the association too said that those junior in the list were currently holding the posts on in-charge basis. They had raised the issue in September last year too. Political leaders from opposition parties in the State also voiced the concerns.