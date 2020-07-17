SC rejects plea against demolition of Telangana Secretariat buildings

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain an appeal to stop the Telangana government from demolishing State Secretariat buildings spanning 10 lakh sq ft set on 25.5 acres.

The new Secretariat building is estimated to cost ₹1,000 crore of public money.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan declined a plea by Jeevan Reddy to stop the demolition by quoting reports that there were “several deficiencies in the buildings.”

Mr. Reddy had appealed against a High Court decision dismissing his plea on June 29.

In his petition, Mr. Reddy argued that the current buildings were constructed in the years from 1966 to 2012 and are numbered as Block No. A to L.

“The two blocks which are constructed in the year 2012 are state-of-the-art buildings. All these buildings have a life span of another 70 years,” he had said.

Mr. Reddy said the decision to demolish the existing buildings was violative of procedure established by law.