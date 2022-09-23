SC panel to review HCA issues soon

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice N.A. Kakru, head of the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court last month to supervise the management of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said that he would be coming to the city on September 26 to attend a review meeting on issues mandated by the apex court.

In a media release on Friday, Justice Kakru, who conducted a video conference with other members of the panel — Messrs Anjani Kumar, Director General of ACB, former India cricketer S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and Vanka Pratap, Director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence — appealed to all the stake-holders to make sure the T-20 international match between India and Australia on September 25 passed off peacefully.

He also requested all government agencies to cooperate and extend full support for the smooth conduct of the match.

“The committee did not want to intervene in the preparation for the match and has given full freedom to HCA to organise and conduct the event systematically,” he said.