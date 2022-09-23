SC panel to review HCA issues soon

Subramanyam V V 6688 HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice N.A. Kakru, head of the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court last month to supervise the management of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, said that he would be coming to the city on September 26 to attend a review meeting on issues mandated by the apex court.

In a media release on Friday, Justice Kakru, who conducted a video conference with other members of the panel — Messrs Anjani Kumar, Director General of ACB, former India cricketer S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and Vanka Pratap, Director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence — appealed to all the stake-holders to make sure the T-20 international match between India and Australia on September 25 passed off peacefully.

He also requested all government agencies to cooperate and extend full support for the smooth conduct of the match.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee did not want to intervene in the preparation for the match and has given full freedom to HCA to organise and conduct the event systematically,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app