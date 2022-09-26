SC panel to address HCA issues after October 3

Justice Nissar Ahmed Kakru (retd), former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court who is heading the four-member supervisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India last month to supervise the management of Hyderabad Cricket Association, informed the media on Monday that they had held day-long review meetings and would address all issues pertaining to the HCA, including the subject of the term of the current office-bearers expiring after October 3.

“One person expressed concern with regard to the office-bearers’ tenure getting over today. We have summoned the records (with regard to the office-bearers tenure) and we will address all the issues after we get seized of the records,” he said.

Justice Kakru spoke in the presence of the other members of the panel Anjani Kumar, Director General of ACB, former India cricketer S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and former India-A cricketer Vanka Pratap.

The chairman of the panel said that they received representations (both oral and written) from a lot of members.

“We will examine all the records, representations and verify them,” Justice Kakru said.

The chairman also clarified that the free hand given to the HCA as mentioned in the media release by him before the T-20 international match between India and Australia (held on September 25) was limited to the conduct of the match and nothing beyond that.

“In case any lapses with regard to the conduct of the match are brought to our notice in the representations, we will address them also,” he said.

“We did thoughtfully delay our meeting after the Supreme Court order was received as the organisers (HCA)were deep into the arrangements for the match,” Justice Kakru said.

“We chose not to intervene at that point of time despite being seized of certain representations seeking our indulgence,” he said.