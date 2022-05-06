SC order defied in Mathura’s Shahi Idgah case: Asad

All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday expressed apprehensions over the Shahi Idgah - Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case and accused the District Court of “blatantly defying” the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that the court order could lead to violence.

Taking to Twitter and quote-tweeting a handle, Mr. Owaisi said, “Unfortunate that the District Court is blatantly defying the SC. By this order, the Court is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of 1980s-1990s.”

In a previous tweet, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said that the order to survey Mathura’s Shahi Idgah was a violation of Places of Worship Act of 1991 “which prohibits conversion of religious places.”

“SC in Ayodhya judgment had said that the Act protects secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of the basic features of the Constitution,” he tweeted.