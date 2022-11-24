SC Collegium recommends transfer of two more judges of Telangana HC

November 24, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday passed a resolution recommending transfer of three judges of Telangana High Court to three different High Courts. Justices A. Abhishek Reddy, Lalitha Kanneganti and Dr. D. Nagarjun were recommended for transfer to the High Courts of Patna, Karnataka and Madras respectively.

Along with these three judges, the Collegium also recommended transfer of Justices Battu Devanand and D. Ramesh of Andhra Pradesh High Court to the High Courts of Madras and Allahabad respectively. The recommendation for the transfer of three judges of Telangana High Court had come as a jolt to members of Telangana High Court Advocates Association.

Members of Telangana High Court Bar Association abstained from work for two consecutive days soon after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended on November 17 the transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy to Patna High Court. A delegation of the Bar Association, accompanied by some senior counsels of the High Court, went to Delhi and met Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

They represented to the CJI to reconsider the transfer of the judge and withdraw it. The Bar Association, on return to Hyderabad, announced that its members would resume duties in the backdrop of the CJI’s assurance that their representation would be examined.

However, the SC Collegium in its meeting held on Thursday recommended for the transfer of two more judges of the High Court in addition to that of Justice Abhishek Reddy. THCAA president V. Raghunath said that he would call for a general body meeting of the association on Friday and seek opinions of senior counsels of the Bar to decide upon the future course of action in the backdrop of the latest developments.