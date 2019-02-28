SC beneficiaries protest against middlemen

Agitated over what they allege to be a major loan disbursement fraud in the SC Corporation, several aggrieved poor persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) staged a demonstration at Samkshema Bhavan here on Wednesday demanding stringent action against the ‘middlemen’ who allegedly duped them on the pretext of loans.

Inquiry ordered

The protest comes a day after the district administration ordered an inquiry into the allegations of large-scale irregularities in the disbursement of loans under the self-employment schemes by the SC Corporation in the district. The demonstrators alleged that a middleman had duped them by siphoning off their loan amounts without their knowledge in connivance with some errant staff.

They charged V Sunil, a resident of Khammam town, with collecting ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 5,000 from each of them on the pretext of processing their loan applications and later diverting the loan amounts into his bank account in a fraudulent manner. They rued that they had received notices from different banks to either repay the loan amount or show proof of setting up of self-employment units for which the loans were extended.

A woman demonstrator deplored that her hopes of setting up a footwear shop with the financial support from the SC Corporation to eke out a livelihood were shattered due to the middlemen menace. They sought deterrent action against the middlemen responsible for the alleged loan disbursement fraud.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned of the SC Corporation have reportedly filed a police complaint against Sunil based on a representation by Krishnaveni and 12 other aggrieved persons belonging to SC community.

Quoting a preliminary assessment, they have reported that cash to the tune of ₹ 60 lakh was misappropriated in the whole episode.