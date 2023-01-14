‘SC-appointed panel is only to supervise HCA affairs, but not manage it’

January 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Nissar Ahmed Kakru, former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed four-member panel to supervise the management of the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association, stated that the Supreme Court has empowered the Committee to supervise the management of the affairs of the HCA but not to manage the affairs of the HCA.

The other members of the panel are Anjani Kumar, DGP, former cricketers S.L. Venkatapathi Raju and Vanka Pratap.

Justice Kakru was responding to issues by various means raised by members of the HCA, players’ parents and other parties involved in the HCA affairs. Justice Kakru also mentioned that the Supreme Court has empowered the Committee to inquire into the rival allegations of the stake-holders but such empowerment doesn’t provide for stalling the process of election to HCA.

“Stalling process of election is unrelated to the responsibilities and duties of the Supervisory Committee,” he said.

“In my view, thwarting an election process which is overdue is a sheer abuse of power therefore, not within the competence of the Supervisory Committee,” Justice Kakru said.

In a letter addressed to the members of the committee and dated January 13, 2023, Justice Kakru wrote that authorising a member of the committee to be a part of the management of the HCA is patently in violation of the order supra.

“It is therefore unimaginable to have authorised Mr. Vanka Pratap to be part of the management of the one-day international which is scheduled on January 18 (India vs New Zealand). More so, I am not a party to any decision of the Supervisory Committee authorising Mr Vanka Pratap to be part of the management of HCA,” he said.

“Had he not concocted a story of my unavailability in physical meetings, it would be between him and the honourable Supreme Court but to find a way to usurp the powers of the Supervisory Committee he has erroneously accused me of my absence in the meetings. I believe it is high time for Mr. Vanka Pratap to go for a conscious and a conscientious self-introspection,” Justice Kakru wrote in the letter.

“Right from day one, I have been pleading for publicising the proceedings of the committee which is evident from my note dated 28-10-22 and my representation dated 24-11-2022, besides minutes of the meetings but it wasn’t carried through,” the chairman said.

