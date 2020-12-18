SBI signs MoU with PJTSAU

HYDERABAD

18 December 2020 21:09 IST

Bank to promote integrated farming systems

Hyderabad region of the State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Friday with view to encourage scientific farming and integrated farming systems.

The MoU was signed by General Manager of SBI Krishan Sharma and University Registrar S. Sudheer Kumar in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of the University V. Praveen Rao. As part of the MoU the bank would extend financial assistance to farmers who wish to take up scientific farmers and adopt integrated farming systems and provide them necessary training with the help of PJTSAU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor suggested the bank and university officials to prepare an action plan on the areas for working together. Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar and other officials of the university and SBI attended the event.

