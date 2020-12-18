Telangana

SBI signs MoU with PJTSAU

Hyderabad region of the State Bank of India (SBI) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Friday with view to encourage scientific farming and integrated farming systems.

The MoU was signed by General Manager of SBI Krishan Sharma and University Registrar S. Sudheer Kumar in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of the University V. Praveen Rao. As part of the MoU the bank would extend financial assistance to farmers who wish to take up scientific farmers and adopt integrated farming systems and provide them necessary training with the help of PJTSAU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor suggested the bank and university officials to prepare an action plan on the areas for working together. Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar and other officials of the university and SBI attended the event.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 10:09:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sbi-signs-mou-with-pjtsau/article33367183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY