SBI outsourced employee held for cheating customer

Accused availed over draft to the extent of ₹45 lakh against fixed deposits of a senior citizen

An outsourced employee of State Bank of India, St. John’s Road branch in the city, was arrested for reportedly cheating and availing over draft to the extent of ₹45 lakh against fixed deposits of a senior citizen customer.

Tukaramgate police said Keshava Shashi Kumar, who has been a temporary employee, used to help the 75-year-old woman in conducting transactions. And in the process, he had learnt that her account showed huge amounts in the form of fixed deposits.

During her visit once, he had taken her mobile phone, in the guise of installing a digital product, and updated his mobile number instead of hers. Subsequently, he availed over draft facility against the deposits to the tune of ₹45 lakh. It was reported that accused Shashi Kumar used the money in betting and other online transactions.

The septuagenarian woman from Safilguda learnt about the fraud only when the bank manager called her for interest payments on the over draft accounts.

Police said it was able to recover ₹9.5 lakh cash and froze ₹15.25 lakh in the accused person’s account. He was booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and under various provisions of the Information Technology Act.