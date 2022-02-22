SBI mega property show to open on Feb. 26

Home loan disbursements by the bank’s Hyderabad Circle over ₹ 10,000 crore this fiscal

State Bank of India (SBI) is organising a two-day mega property show from February 26 at Hitex Exhibition Hall here.

Over 45 builders, including all prominent names, will be showcasing their projects at the event, SBI Hyderabad Circle General Manager (N.W-I) Jogesh Chandra Sahu and DGM (REHBU) Ravindra Hitnalli said here on Tuesday. SBI is expecting the property show to generate ₹ 2,000 crore business.

Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran in a release said home loan portfolio of the Hyderabad Circle stood at ₹ 44,580 crore. During current financial year, the Circle has disbursed home loans totalling over ₹ 10,200 crore. This includes 19,000 home loans amounting to ₹ 8,500 crore and 9,100 top-up loans totalling ₹ 1,700 crore.

Noting that interest rates on SBI home loans are competitive and one of the lowest, he said the bank has put in place various digital enablers such as YONO, OCAS (Online Customer Acquisition System) using which customers can apply for home loans without visiting the branches. To improve turnaround time, the bank has introduced a new software ‘Retail Loan Management Solutions’ in which entire the sourcing process is digitised.

SBI, which has dedicated processing centres at major locations, is also proposing to set up additional centralised processing centres for linking remote branches too.