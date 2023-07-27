SBI donates 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi

July 27, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

SBI Learning and Development, Secunderabad as part of State Bank of India’s corporate social responsibility donated 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi Telangana on Wednesday.

General Manager, Network-1, SBI Hyderabad Circle Manju Sharma handed over the computers to Director of Seva Bharathi Kuldeep Saxena. Seva Bharathi is supporting destitute boys, girls and orphans by providing education, hostels facility, skill development centres and healthcare.

SBI DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Director of SBILD Secunderabad Ramakrishna and others were present during the programme, the bank said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.