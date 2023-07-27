ADVERTISEMENT

SBI donates 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi

July 27, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Hyderabad Circle GM-Network-1 Manju Sharma handed the computers to Seva Bharathi Director Kuldeep Saxena. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SBI Learning and Development, Secunderabad as part of State Bank of India’s corporate social responsibility donated 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi Telangana on Wednesday.

General Manager, Network-1, SBI Hyderabad Circle Manju Sharma handed over the computers to Director of Seva Bharathi Kuldeep Saxena. Seva Bharathi is supporting destitute boys, girls and orphans by providing education, hostels facility, skill development centres and healthcare.

SBI DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Director of SBILD Secunderabad Ramakrishna and others were present during the programme, the bank said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US