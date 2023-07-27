HamberMenu
SBI donates 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi

July 27, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
SBI Hyderabad Circle GM-Network-1 Manju Sharma handed the computers to Seva Bharathi Director Kuldeep Saxena.

SBI Hyderabad Circle GM-Network-1 Manju Sharma handed the computers to Seva Bharathi Director Kuldeep Saxena. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SBI Learning and Development, Secunderabad as part of State Bank of India’s corporate social responsibility donated 20 refurbished computers to Seva Bharathi Telangana on Wednesday.

General Manager, Network-1, SBI Hyderabad Circle Manju Sharma handed over the computers to Director of Seva Bharathi Kuldeep Saxena. Seva Bharathi is supporting destitute boys, girls and orphans by providing education, hostels facility, skill development centres and healthcare.

SBI DGM and CDO Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Director of SBILD Secunderabad Ramakrishna and others were present during the programme, the bank said in a release.

