SBI CGM: work for excellence in customer service

Hyderabad Circle CGM appreciates employees for tireless efforts

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, Chief General Manager (CGM) Amit Jhingran on Wednesday appreciated the staff for the tireless efforts they put in amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Jhingran, who was participating in Republic Day celebrations at the SBI Local Head Office in Koti here, exhorted them to work towards achieving excellence in customer service. He thanked customers for their valuable support and trust. The event was organised by adhering to COVID protocols, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

“We are all going through a tough phase due to the fresh challenges posed by the third wave. The country is putting the best efforts in combating the spread of the virus,” he said on Wednesday.

Besides providing uninterrupted banking service inspite of the challenges, SBI has also been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic through various COVID relief measures, including setting up of oxygen plants as well as donation of medical equipment, ventilators and PPE kits to government hospitals, he said.