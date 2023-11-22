Save the ‘Congress tree’ from ‘poisonous fertiliser BRS’: Jagga Reddy

November 22, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy termed the Congress party and himself with the huge banyan trees that provide shade to people and said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was trying to dump spurious fertiliser to kill it with the intention of looting people.

He said people should be cautious and thwart any such attempt and keep on watering the tree so that it is saved and thus the State too is saved. The BRS is coming with money bags and they will influence you by inducing you with money. But remember the tree theory of the Congress that lets everyone live with dignity.

“Haven’t you seen me as the MLA all these years?” he asked and said people should support him just like they water their plants that give them oxygen and shade. “Reject the money politics that BRS is imposing on the State,” he said, while expressing confidence that Congress was winning in Telangana with over 70 seats.

Participating in the party campaign in Sangareddy, he alleged that Health Minister Harish Rao was trying to poison the Congress tree with dangerous fertiliser, which everyone in the constituency knew about.

Three councillors of the BRS party in Sangareddy Municipality joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy. Those who joined include Boini Vijayalakshmi Shekhar, Chakali Swapna and Uma Maheshwari.