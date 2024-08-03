‘Save Singareni’ bus yatra to conclude in Kothagudem on Aug. 5

The ongoing ‘Singareni Parirakshana’ (Save Singareni) bus yatra by the CPI (M) State committee in the coal belt will conclude in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on August 5, said CPI (M) Khammam district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao.

In a statement, he said the bus yatra will reach Sathupally town in Khammam district at 2 p.m. on that day. A huge rally from Penuballi to Sathupally will precede a meeting scheduled to be held in Kothagudem at 5 p.m. CPI (M) polit bureau member A.Vijayaraghavan will address the meeting.

The bus yatra is being organised to mount pressure on the BJP-led Central government to withdraw the commercial coal blocks auction and allot Shravanapalli and other coal blocks in Telangana to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the government-owned coal mining company and the largest public sector undertaking in Telangana.

He said auction of coal blocks for commercial mining will lead to privatisation of the SCCL and it is imperative to stop auction of coal blocks to protect it.