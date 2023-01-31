Save our villages from pollution, sarpanches urge district administration

January 31, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

In what could be termed as an embarrassment to the district administration, sarpanches of four villages urged the authorities to control pollution in their villages, alleging that chemical companies are releasing pollutants into a stream and turning it into poisonous water.

“We are the residents of Veltur village in Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district. An agro company located on the outskirts of Nandikandi has been releasing pollutants into the Chouta vagu spread for about five kilometres. This water joins Manjeera stream. Fish and cattle are dying after consuming this water. Please take action against those responsible and stop polluting the stream,” urged the villagers in a memorandum submitted to the Collector at Praja Vani programme on Monday at Collectorate. They also informed the authorities that about 60 sheep and goat belonging to some migrant grazers from Mahabubnagar died after consuming water on Sunday.

The memorandum was submitted by Velutur sarpanch Lakhma Reddy. He was accompanied by Nandikandi sarpanch K. Raju, Gollagudem sarpanch Naveen and Mubarakpur sarpanch’s husband.

“The Chotu vagu joins Manjeera at Kalabgoor and the polluted water gets mixed with Manjeera water, which is being supplied as drinking water. Peddapur Nandikandi, Gollagudem, Veltur, Mubarkpur A and Mubarakpur B will get adversely impacted with the pollution. Collector has promised to get the water tested and take action against those responsible,” Mr Lakshma Reddy told The Hindu.

In a related development, the company has reportedly paid a compensation of ₹6 lakh to the sheep grazers who lost their sheep and goat due to the consuming of polluted water.

It was stated that about 30,000 goat and sheep were brought here by grazers from Mahabubnagar district as no sufficient fodder is available there.