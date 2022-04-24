Save animals, activists appeal to SP

Two NGOs – Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) represented by A. Goutham and Citizens for Animals represented by Pradeep Yerra- have appealed to the Superintendent of Police, Jagtial, to prevent mass sacrifice of animals that was expected to take place in a couple of days.

In a representation submitted on Sunday, they said that Beerappa Kamarati Devi Kalyana Mahotsavam was scheduled to take place on April 27 at Takkalapally near Jagtial and Kondapur village in Medipally in which it was stated that about 200 goats were expected to be sacrificed. They urged the authorities to prevent animal sacrifice.