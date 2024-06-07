Save ₹ 1 lakh admitting children in government schools, says government

Save ₹1 lakh by enrolling the children in government schools — this would be the main slogan of the government to motivate parents to opt for government schools rather than private schools during its enrolment programme that started on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In tune with its slogan the government has entrusted the job of motivating the parents to ‘Adarsha Amma Committees’ (Mothers’ Committees) constituted in 20,680 schools out of the total 26,823 schools in the State. “This is an effort to bring change among parents using the parents of existing students,” an official said.

By handing over the welfare and responsibilities of schools to Adarsha Amma Committees, the government hopes that the enrollment percentage in government schools will increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the schools are ready to open their gates for the next academic year, the government has already started temporary repairs of doors, windows, blackboards, electric switchboards, fans and toilets in schools. ₹667.25 crore has been allocated for these works and ₹147 crore has already been paid as advance to the Adarsha Amma Committees.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officers to take the ‘Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata’ programme to every nook and corner of the State to explain the advantages of government schools. The idea is to explain to parents that they can save huge on education and the government schools were much better than private schools.

Parents have to shell anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh in a private school per year only in the name of English medium. Moreover, private school teachers are not trained like the government teachers, who are selected among lakhs of aspirants, according to officials.

Since English medium attracts parents towards private schools the government has focussed on training the teachers in English medium and also recruiting those who have studied in English medium. Free textbooks, clothing and mid-day meals help parents save huge while students get nutritious food during school time. From this academic year, the government is also providing a pair of shoes free of cost to all the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.